MHA launches helpline to assist applicants seeking citizenship under CAA

New Delhi: A helpline for people seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 became operational on Thursday for providing assistance and information.

Anyone who needs assistance in applying for citizenship can make free calls to the number '1032' between 8 am and 8 pm from anywhere in India.

"Helpline Number 1032 for CAA-2019 becomes operational. For assistance and information, applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India. Helpline is available from 8 am to 8 pm," a home ministry spokesperson said.