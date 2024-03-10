Minimum price support, maximum gain for farmers

Farmers in Punjab have seen remunerative incomes due to the assured minimum support price (MSP) regime for wheat and paddy. While it may not have provided high returns, at least they were not subject to huge fluctuations in prices, which was a common experience for farmers growing crops like mustard, chana, fruits and vegetables, soybean, tur, maize and sunflower. Now that water tables are going down in the region, farmers are realising that growing paddy may not continue to be a viable option. This situation has created the need to diversify. To protect a similar level of income, they want to assure MSP for other crops.