Mizoram records 52% growth in GST collection in April

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the northeastern state has registered a 52 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April this year.

Quoting the data released by the Union Finance Ministry, Lalduhoma on Friday said that Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in GST in April this year against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period the previous year.

He attributed the growth in GST collection to massive efforts made by the state finance, planning and taxation department in revenue collection.