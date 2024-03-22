MNF names Rajya Sabha MP Vanlalvena as candidate for Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

Aizawl: Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday named its Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as its nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the state's only Rajya Sabha seat in June 2020.

MNF president Zoramthanga declared Vanlalvena as the party's candidate during a function held at the party office, Mizo Hnam Run, in Aizawl.

Born in January 1970 in East Lungdar village in Serchhip district, Vanlalvena was a high school teacher at a state-run school. He graduated with Science from the Pachhunga University College in 1993.