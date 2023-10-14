‘MNF’s doublespeak stands exposed’

Chief Minister Zoramthanga says that the MNF is not facing any anti-incumbency wave. What do you think?

The opinion polls conducted recently by some reputed YouTubers in Mizoram have termed the ZPM as the most popular party, be it in the towns or in the villages. People are very much against the present regime. The MNF has been totally exposed. It opposes the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, be it the CAA or the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or its actions during the conflict in Manipur. But it remains an ally of the BJP and, when the time comes, it supports the ruling party in Parliament. Zoramthanga resorts to doublespeak to win votes, for political gains. The MNF supported the NDA even during the recent trust vote in Parliament.

Do you think the support given to the Kuki-Zo people during the conflict in Manipur will help MNF in the elections?

All the political parties as well as the general public in Mizoram stand in solidarity with Manipur’s Kuki-Zo people, who have been victims of violence for months. We all have extended our support to the demand of Manipur’s Kuki-Zo communities for a separate administration. There is no difference of opinion among the political parties in Mizoran on the issue of the conflict in Manipur. No single political party can get a special advantage on this issue. Our party, ZPM, also collected money, clothes and other essentials for Manipur’s displaced Kuki-Zo people. So, the MNF alone will not get the benefits.

What is the ZPM’s stand on the UCC and the ‘refugees’ from Myanmar?

We are very much against the UCC as it is against our customary laws and culture. Regarding the refugees from Myanmar, the Centre is giving some financial support, although not officially. The refugees are our brothers and sisters. So, we will never betray them. It is a humanitarian issue. The Centre must also appreciate and understand this.