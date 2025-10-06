Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MNC job cuts comes calling on India employees

Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk last month announced a workforce reduction of about 9,000 positions out of 78,400 employees.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 02:04 IST
India Newsjob cutsMNC

Follow us on :

Follow Us