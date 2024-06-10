Modi 3.0: 34 ministers retain berth, including 19 in Cabinet

The outgoing Cabinet ministers who took oath again on Sunday included Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, reflecting the prime minister's emphasis on continuity and experience in his third term, Annapurna Devi is the only one to be promoted from Minister of State rank to Cabinet minister, while L Murugan is the only person from the last council of ministers to get a berth again despite having lost the Lok Sabha election. He is already a member of the Rajya Sabha.