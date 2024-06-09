Home
Modi 3.0 era begins: A look at new Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State

The PM-designate asked those present to concentrate on the first 100 days of the government. Modi has previously held meetings with bureaucrats to lay out a 100-day roadmap.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 13:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday evening along with his council of ministers from across political parties that are part of the NDA alliance. In a video released earlier in the day by the government brought an end to speculations on who will be in the new council of ministers.

Track live updates on PM swearing-in ceremony

Senior BJP faces Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman sat alongside party veterans Shivraj Chouhan and ML Khattar – new inductees into the central government.

Also seen in the video were leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD’s Jayant Chaudharym, besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu.

The PM asked those present to concentrate on the first 100 days of the government. Modi has previously held meetings with bureaucrats to lay out a 100-day roadmap.

As we await the induction, take a look at the list of ministers for new the Cabinet as well as the ministers of State:

Rajnath Singh from UP's Lucknow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: PTI Photo

Amit Shah of BJP from Gandhinagar constituency 

Amit Shah speaks

PTI

Nitin Gadkari from Maharashtra's Nagpur

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Credit: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman, an BJP RS member from Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman

Credit: PTI File Photo

Arjun Ram Meghwal of BJP from Rajasthan's Bikaner 

BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam's Dibrugarh

Sarbananda Sonowal.

Credit: DH File Photo

Pralhad Joshi of BJP from Karnataka's Dharwad

Pralhad Joshi

Credit: PTI Photo

Mansukh Mandaviya of BJP from Gujarat's Porbandar 

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Credit: PTI Photo 

Ashwini Vaishnaw of BJP from Odisha

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Jitendra Singh of BJP from Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shivraj Singh Chauhan from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Vidisha by 8.2 lakh votes.

Credit: PTI

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Kiren Rijiju of BJP from Arunachal West

Kiren Rijiju.

Credit: PTI file photo.

Piyush Goyal of BJP from Maharashtra's Mumbai North

BJP leader Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Giriraj Singh of BJP from Bihar's Begusarai

BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Credit: PTI photo

JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy from Karnataka's Mandya

H D Kumaraswamy.

Credit: DH File Photo

Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM from Bihar's Gaya

HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi _2024_000144B)

PTI

Suresh Gopi of BJP from Kerala's Thrissur

NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi

Credit: PTI Photo

Hardeep Singh Puri of BJP from Punjab

Hardeep Singh Puri

Credit: PTI photo

Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) from Maharashtra

Ramdas Athawale.

Credit: PTI Photo

Raksha Khadse of BJP from Maharashtra's Raver

Bandi Sanjay Kumar of BJP from Telangana's Karimnagar

Bandi Sanjay

Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha member S Jaishankar from Gujarat

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chirag Paswan of LJP(RV) from Bihar's Hajipur

Chirag Paswan.

PTI

Jayant Choudhary of RLD from Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary

Kamal Kishore

Manoharlal Khattar of the BJP from Haryana's Karnal

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Credit: PTI file photo.

Lalan Singh of the Apna Dal

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP

Prataprao Jadhav of Shiv Sena

Ramnath Thakur of JD(U)

Shripad Naik of the BJP

K Annamalai of the BJP

Published 09 June 2024, 13:45 IST
