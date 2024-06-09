Modi 3.0 era begins: A look at new Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday evening along with his council of ministers from across political parties that are part of the NDA alliance. In a video released earlier in the day by the government brought an end to speculations on who will be in the new council of ministers.
Senior BJP faces Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman sat alongside party veterans Shivraj Chouhan and ML Khattar – new inductees into the central government.
The new council of ministers pic.twitter.com/b7gFgaQngq— amrita madhukalya (@visually_kei) June 9, 2024
Also seen in the video were leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD’s Jayant Chaudharym, besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu.
The PM asked those present to concentrate on the first 100 days of the government. Modi has previously held meetings with bureaucrats to lay out a 100-day roadmap.
As we await the induction, take a look at the list of ministers for new the Cabinet as well as the ministers of State:
