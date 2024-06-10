Modi Government 3.0 | Piyush Goyal profile

Piyush Goyal, a chartered accountant and law graduate, is a confidante of the 'top two' in the BJP — Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Goyal, 59, who was the Union commerce and industries minister in the previous government, won from Mumbai North, the only seat the BJP won in the Mumbai region this time.
His father, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a Rajya Sabha member and served as a treasurer in the BJP, while his mother, late Chandrakanta Goyal, was a three-time MLA from Matunga.
A two-time Rajya Sabha member, Goyal had served on the boards of SBI and Bank of Baroda as government nominee during the Vajpayee regime.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:33 IST