Modi govt changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr donation via electoral bonds: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has changed the telecom policy after receiving electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Thursday.

In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said, "Modi government got electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company and the government changed its telecom policy. You can understand who benefited from the change in policy."

"If 2G was a scam then what is this?" he asked.