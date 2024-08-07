'Modi shivering when Muslims kicked out Hasina': Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader Subramainan Swamy, who has for some time now been at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lashed out at the latter once again after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh once the army refused to follow her instructions and gave her an ultimatum.

Following this, Swamy said in a post on X that Modi was a coward when the Chinese encroached upon Indian soil and when Maldives leaders asked India to get out of the island. Swamy went on to claim that the prime minister is 'shivering'

His post read, "Modi was a coward when China grabbed 4067 sq kms of India’s undisputed Ladakh territory. He wobbled when Maldives Muslim leaders said to Indians to get out of the island. Now Modi is shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM. Don’t ask on Nepal. Ask Modi to quit."