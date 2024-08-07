'Modi shivering when Muslims kicked out Hasina': Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader Subramainan Swamy, who has for some time now been at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lashed out at the latter once again after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh once the army refused to follow her instructions and gave her an ultimatum.
Following this, Swamy said in a post on X that Modi was a coward when the Chinese encroached upon Indian soil and when Maldives leaders asked India to get out of the island. Swamy went on to claim that the prime minister is 'shivering'
His post read, "Modi was a coward when China grabbed 4067 sq kms of India’s undisputed Ladakh territory. He wobbled when Maldives Muslim leaders said to Indians to get out of the island. Now Modi is shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM. Don’t ask on Nepal. Ask Modi to quit."
Modi was a coward when China grabbed 4067 sq kms of India’s undisputed Ladakh territory. He wobbled when Maldives Muslim leaders said to Indians to get out of the island. Now Modi is shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM. Don’t ask on Nepal. Ask Modi to quit— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 6, 2024
In another post on X, Swamy said that Modi can ditch Hasina now and that "China, Pakistan and implicitly US has supported the formation of the new govt. But India is neither saying good or bad."
"Just koi aaya nahin type of attitude?," Swamy asked.
Why is Modi frozen on Bangla Desh horror? Even MoEA has not said anything of substance. China, Pakistan and implicitly US has supported the formation of the new govt. But India is neither saying good or bad. Just koi aaya nahin type of attitude? Planning to ditch Hasina? Modi can— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 6, 2024
Swamy has been vocal about the China issue for long, even filing a PIL asking the government to answer how much land the Chiense have occupied in India.
In an earlier post, he had said, "Modi has surrendered to China judging by his prostrating before Chinese Army which are crossing on a newly built on Pangon Lake leading to the airfield in Chushul. Ladakh is almost strategically occupied while our koi aaya nahin pathetic leader Modi wails. Sad for all of us."
Modi has surrendered to China judging by his prostrating before Chinese Army which are crossing on a newly built on Pangon Lake leading to the airfield in Chushul. Ladakh is almost strategically occupied while our koi aaya nahin pathetic leader Modi wails. Sad for all of us.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2024
On the other hand, Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while,” her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday.
In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Joy was asked about Hasina’s reported plans to seek asylum in a third country.
“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone,” Joy said.
Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi.
Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the UK's hesitation to provide her refuge. Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.
With PTI inputs