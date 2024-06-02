Modi will make sure India gains from changing world order: Author Amish

His argument: "While in the West, politicians get weekends off and go on vacations, the Indian politicians on the other hand are on job 24x7 and manage way more people than those in the Western countries."

"An Indian state chief minister manages more people than many European countries. The scale of India makes it so complicated to handle. Also, we Indians are a difficult bunch to manage. You put 10 of us in a room, you'll have 11 opinions. And a politician somehow needs to get some consensus to get something done," he added.