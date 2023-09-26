Money laundering case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Supertech chairman

The Supertech Group also defaulted on payments to banks and financial institutions, and currently around Rs 1,500 crore of such loans have become non-performing assets (NPA), the agency said.

Supertech Ltd, which was formed in 1988, has so far delivered around 80,000 apartments, mainly in Delhi-NCR. The company is currently developing around 25 projects across the National Capital Region (NCR). It is yet to give possession to more than 20,000 customers.