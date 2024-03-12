Money laundering case: SC to hear AAP leader Sanjay's Singh bail plea on March 19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on March 19 a plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has challenged an order of the Delhi High Court which refused to grant him bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra was informed by the counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that they would file their reply to Singh's plea during the day.

The ED's counsel said the apex court had on February 26 issued notice to the probe agency seeking its response on the plea. He said the reply was ready and would be filed.

"You are filing it today?" the bench asked.

The counsel said the ED would file the reply during the day.

"Then we will keep it on next Tuesday," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on March 19.