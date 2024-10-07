Home
Monthly nutrition support for TB patients doubled to Rs 1000: J P Nadda

The Health Minister said all TB patients will now receive a nutritional support of Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 under the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY).
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:53 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:53 IST
India NewshealthJ P NaddaTB

