Muizzu Govt suggests India to deploy civilians to operate aircraft, choppers it provided to Maldives after withdrawal of military personnel

New Delhi: Even as it asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu’s government in Malé suggested that India could deploy civilians to operate the aircraft and the two helicopters it had provided to the archipelago for emergency evacuation of people from its remote islands.

The new regime in Malé has set March 15 as the deadline for India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. The two sides are now discussing “mutually workable solutions” for continuing the operations of the aviation platforms provided by India to the Maldives for providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the island nation.

Though the Muizzu Government had initially stated that India had 77 military personnel in the Maldives, it on Sunday updated the count to 88. Most of them are deployed to operate and fly the Dornier aircraft and two Advanced Light Helicopters gifted by India to the Maldives for emergency evacuation of people from the remote islands.

The ‘high-level core group’ set up by two governments to discuss the issue already had its first meeting in Malé on Sunday. Even when the meeting was on at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Maldives, a senior official of the office of the island nation’s president had a news conference and announced that March 15 had been set for India to withdraw all its military personnel from the country.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the Government of India, told journalists in New Delhi that discussion on “mutually workable solutions” with the Maldivian Government would continue. He said that the next meeting of the ‘high-level core group’, comprising senior officials and diplomats of the two sides, would take place in New Delhi early next month.