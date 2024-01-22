Mulayam Singh Yadav's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Babri masjid, which stood on the land many believed to be the Ram Janmabhoomi, was demolished after sentiments in the country flared as a result of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement launched by the Sangh Parivar.

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement is about years of agitation and conflict since 1990 which changed the course of modern India's history and started a bitter battle between different factions who struggled to claim supremacy over the 'disputed land'.

Today the Ram temple stands constructed on said land, after the landmark 2019 Supreme Court decision, bringing to an end a 500-year demand by Hindus.

In September 1990, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal campaigned for the Ram temple to be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The situation took a grave turn when BJP leader L K Advani conducted a 'rath yatra', aiming to conclude it at Ayodhya.

This is where Uttar Pradesh's then-chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav comes into the picture as he, working with the Centre, decided to thwart the procession and announced a complete lockdown in the state.