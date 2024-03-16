Muscle, Money, Misinformation, Model Code violations: EC gears up to deal with the 4 big Ms in Lok Sabha polls

Warning against creating 'digital memories' of any bad words during campaigning, Kumar said, "I urge parties to refrain from personal attacks and foul language. No-go areas in speeches are defined to maintain civility. Let's not cross lines in our rivalry."

"It is important because in this digital world... whatever is said once, its record will be there for 100 years. Avoid creating digital memories of bad words coming from your mouth," he said.