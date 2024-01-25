My govt took country out of darkness staring at youngsters: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that his government took the country out of the darkness staring at youngsters 10-12 years back, as he told young voters that their votes will decide India's future direction and approach.

In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, he said they have the responsibility of making the country developed in the next 25 years in the same way the young generation during the 25 years before Independence had for its freedom.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Modi said the youth is against corruption and 'parivarwaad' (nepotism), adding that family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead.