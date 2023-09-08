Home
india

Nadda, Shah laud state units for victory in Uttarakhand and Tripura bypolls

Opposition parties retained Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Bengal’s Dhupguri and Kerala’s Puthuppally.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 16:12 IST

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday congratulated the party’s Uttarakhand and Tripura units for winning the Bagheshwar as well as Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats, respectively, in the bypolls. He said that the results showed people’s approval of the BJP’s "developmental agenda". 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nadda said that it was due to the “hard-working karyakartas” and CM Manik Sarkar and state president Rajib Bhattacharjee that the BJP was successful in winning the Boxanagar seat and retaining Dhanpur in the bye-elections in Tripura with “an overwhelming” majority.

“This result shows the people's approval of the developmental works carried out by our double-engine government under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Nadda said. 

In a similar post, he thanked Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and state unit president Mahendra Bhat, and lauded the "double-engine" government in the state for winning the Bagheshwar seat. 

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, took to X to congratulate the state units. He said the wins in Tripura “will further strengthen our determination to transform Tripura into a prosperous state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The three seats are the ones that the BJP won, with the Opposition parties retaining Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Bengal’s Dhupguri and Kerala’s Puthuppally.  

