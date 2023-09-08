Nadda, Shah laud state units for victory in Uttarakhand and Tripura bypolls

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday congratulated the party’s Uttarakhand and Tripura units for winning the Bagheshwar as well as Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats, respectively, in the bypolls. He said that the results showed people’s approval of the BJP’s "developmental agenda".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nadda said that it was due to the “hard-working karyakartas” and CM Manik Sarkar and state president Rajib Bhattacharjee that the BJP was successful in winning the Boxanagar seat and retaining Dhanpur in the bye-elections in Tripura with “an overwhelming” majority.