Business establishments reopen in Nagaland after three-day shutdown

Kohima: Business establishments in Nagaland reopened on Monday after three days in the wake of a shutdown call by an industry body to protest against “unabated extortion” by underground groups, officials said.

Shops and other commercial establishments reopened for varying periods, as industry bodies supporting the shutdown in the northeastern state announced different relaxation timings on Monday.

The shutdown was first observed in the state's commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, following which other districts joined the call given by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI).