Nagarjuna Sagar dam row: Centre steps in, CRPF arrives at site

Hyderabad: As tension escalated between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir water release, the Telangana government approached the Centre.

As a result, CRPF personnel were deployed at the dam site on Saturday. On Saturday, Union Jal Shakthi secretary Debashree Mukherjee held a meeting with officials from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in virtual mode. A separate meeting was also held by the union home secretary with chief secretaries and DGPs of both states to de-escalate the situation.

Even though Andhra Pradesh has been releasing water to the right canal from Nagarjuna Sagar dam after taking control of 13 gates of the dam, the state government had placed an indent for the release of 5 TMC of water from eligible agreed allocated share of AP through Right Main Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar to meet the exigency of drinking water needs.