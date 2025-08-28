<p>New Delhi: A critically ill four-year-old child has been airlifted from Lakshadweep Islands in a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy and shifted to a civil hospital, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>The overnight medical evacuation was carried out by the Navy on August 27, a Navy spokesperson said.</p><p>The request for urgent medical evacuation of the patient was received from the Union Territory Administration of Lakshadweep at 12:30 am, by the Southern Naval Command, he said.</p><p>A Dornier of the Navy was promptly launched from INS Garuda at Kochi in challenging weather conditions, the spokesperson said.</p>.Indian Navy set to commission INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at Visakhapatnam on August 26.<p>The patient in critical condition was airlifted from Agatti Island and brought to Kochi 5:45 am, he added.</p><p>On arrival, the patient was shifted to a civil hospital for immediate neurosurgery management.</p><p>The successful evacuation fromLakshadweepIslands has brought forth Navy's operational readiness and commitment to nation, anytime, anywhere, the Navy spokesperson said.</p>