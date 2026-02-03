Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA should not be complacent with wins in various elections: PM Modi

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, “PM Modi explained to all the MPs that the government works in favour of India, be it a trade deal or budget".
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 07:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us