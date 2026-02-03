<p>Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday said that since United States government had imposed the reciprocal tariff, so announcement regarding reduction came from President Donald Trump.</p><p>Goyal was speaking during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-brings-tremendous-opportunity-to-people-of-country-says-piyush-goyal-3884922">press briefing on the India-US trade deal</a> which was announced by the US President late last night.</p><p>Goyal said PM Modi has concluded long-awaited trade deal with US, entire nation is congratulating him.</p><p>The deal will open huge opportunities for poor, fishermen, farmers and youth, Goyal said.</p>.'Nothing but GST Bachao Utsav': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on India-US trade deal.<p>"I wanted to speak in Parliament about the deal, but could not do so because of ugly scenes created by Congress led by Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>We have got better trade deal than our competitors. </p><p>India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. PM Modi has taken care of interests of animal husbandry, agriculture and dairy sectors", the minister added.</p><p>It is regrettable that Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead nation on US trade deal, he has nothing to do with India's progress Goyal said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>