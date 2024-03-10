NDRF trains and deploys its first batch of forest fire fighting teams

Karwal said, "We are also coordinating and requesting the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to get them trained aboard, in countries which suffer from this disaster the most. We can learn from them how to tackle the forest fires effectively."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said the force will undertake fire extinguishing operations, drawing the 'fire line' in the forest to contain the spiralling inferno and help in the rescue of the people, who are trapped in this disaster that can either be man-made or natural.