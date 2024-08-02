Nearly 2 lakh children lost at least one parent to Covid: Govt

New Delhi: Revising its earlier data, the Women and Child Development Ministry on Friday said that 1,82,671 children had lost at least one parent in the Covid pandemic. The ministry, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha to Congress MP Adoor Prakash and TDP’s Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, said that with 34,160 such cases Odisha accounted for the highest numbers.

The ministry also revised the data of applicants of the PM Cares scheme which was initiated by the Prime Minister to support children who have lost parents to the Covid pandemic through health insurance, education and financial assistance till 23 years of age. The ministry, in its reply, said that till now 4,532 children benefited from the PM Cares scheme.

Previously, in 2022, the government had said that 1,53,847 children have lost either or both parents, including 1,42,949 children with single parents, 492 abandoned children and 10,386 children who have lost both their parents. The government had then said that 4,196 children had been approved for the benefits of the PM Cares scheme.