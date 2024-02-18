Nearly 6,000 pangolins poached in India between 2009-2017: Wildlife SOS

Nearly 6,000 pangolins were poached in India between 2009 and 2017, according to Wildlife SOS.

In India, two of the nine pangolin species are found - the Indian pangolin (endangered) and the Chinese pangolin (critically endangered).

Every year, World Pangolin Day is observed on February 17, serving as an opportunity to raise awareness about this lesser-known mammal, which is elusive, endangered, and in need of protection.

Getting somewhat up close, the pangolin is an insectivore, or myrmecophagous, which means it feeds on a specialised diet of ants and termites. Being nocturnal, it possesses a strong sense of smell, which helps it locate prey. This shy-natured mammal is identified by its scaly body, and the keratinous scales are an important structure for the animal as they shield pangolins from potential predators.