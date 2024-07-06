NEET-UG counselling likely to begin at month end

New Delhi: Counselling for NEET-UG, 2024, is expected to start by the end of this month, official sources said.

The counselling session was likely to begin in the first week of July. However, the counselling authorities had not notified any date or schedule.

The sources said the process of issuing permission letters to some medical colleges was still underway and additional seats were likely to be added.

"The date of counselling will be announced once the exercise gets over to ensure seats of the new colleges can be taken up in the first round itself," an official source said.

They said the counselling process might begin later this month.

Amid growing clamour for cancellation of the controversy-ridden National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024, over alleged malpractice, the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court on Friday that scrapping it without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality would be counterproductive as it could "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates.