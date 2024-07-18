NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna

Kumar had allegedly stolen the paper from the NTA trunk and given it to a group of solvers in Hazaribagh, they said, adding the arrested medical students were allegedly part of that group.

With the four arrests on Thursday, the total number of persons arrested in connection with cases pertaining to leakage, impersonation and other irregularities in the medical entrance exam has now reached 18.

Meanwhile, the CBI produced the arrested MBBS students before a special court in Patna on Thursday. The court sent them to four-day CBI custody.

The students were taken away from their hostel rooms on Wednesday in the presence of senior faculty members of AIIMS who were informed in advance that the students needed for the probe, the officials said.

The agency has sealed their hostel rooms, they said.

"The CBI has taken away four students. Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, and Kumar Shanu are third year students and Karan Jain is a second year student," AIIMS Patna Director G K Paul said.

He said a senior officer had sent them photographs and mobile numbers of students who were required in the probe.

A team of CBI picked up the students in the presence of dean, hostel warden, and OSD to director, Paul said.

Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna on Tuesday, officials had earlier said.

The CBI had also arrested one Raju Singh who allegedly helped Kumar in stealing the paper, they said, adding that Raju was arrested from Hazaribagh.