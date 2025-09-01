Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nehru dynasty stole Gandhi's surname: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Bihar has the responsibility to teach a lesson to the INDI alliance and the Nehru Parivar, he said.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 16:04 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMahatma Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us