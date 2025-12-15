Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nehru made Kashmir issue controversial, India got extremism, separatism from there: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

He went on to say that there was uncertainty about the fate of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJawaharlal NehruYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us