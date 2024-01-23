JOIN US
Homeindia

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unwavering dedication to nation's freedom continues to inspire: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which marks the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 05:32 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom continues to inspire.

Modi said in a post on X, "Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today, on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," the prime minister said.

(Published 23 January 2024, 05:32 IST)
