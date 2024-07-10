New In Pics | July 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Football fans watch the televised Copa America semi-final match between Canada and Argentina, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
A Palestinian inspects a house destroyed in an Israeli strike amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nusairat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 9, 2024.
Portions of the National Highway 55 damaged due to rainfall and landslides, near Kurseong of Darjeeling district, West Bengal on July 9, 2024.
Youngsters play cricket on a beach in Mumbai on July 9, 2024.
Dark monsoon clouds hover above the Taj Mahal in Agra on July 9, 2024.
A satellite image shows the Lake Fire burning in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, California, US on July 9, 2024.
Credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Published 10 July 2024, 04:19 IST