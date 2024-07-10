Home
New In Pics | July 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 04:19 IST

Football fans watch the televised Copa America semi-final match between Canada and Argentina, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian inspects a house destroyed in an Israeli strike amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nusairat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Portions of the National Highway 55 damaged due to rainfall and landslides, near Kurseong of Darjeeling district, West Bengal on July 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Youngsters play cricket on a beach in Mumbai on July 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Dark monsoon clouds hover above the Taj Mahal in Agra on July 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A satellite image shows the Lake Fire burning in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, California, US on July 9, 2024.

Credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

