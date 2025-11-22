<p>New Delhi: The Centre announcement to immediate implementation of the four new Labour Codes will enhance ease of doing business, ensure greater social security, and propel India towards the vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said here on Saturday. </p><p>"These reforms strike a thoughtful balance between robust worker welfare and sustainable industry growth, bringing India’s labour ecosystem in line with international standards," said ICEA, the apex industry body representing the mobile and electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, in a statement. </p><p>The new labour codes bring significant benefits to workers while providing much needed clarity to businesses across all sectors. By consolidating multiple laws into four comprehensive codes, they simplify compliance through a unified system of single registration, licensing, and returns—replacing the earlier complex and fragmented filing requirements, the ICEA said.</p>.Congress questions effectiveness of new labour codes.<p>"India's new Labour Codes are a major step towards a modern, efficient, and globally aligned labour ecosystem. For the IT and electronics sectors, these reforms bring about stronger social security, operational clarity, and a more stable workforce environment—factors that will enhance productivity and enable long-term competitiveness, " Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA said.</p><p>"ICEA believes these changes will facilitate sustainable job creation and support India's aspiration of becoming a self-reliant manufacturing powerhouse. This streamlined approach reduces bureaucratic delays, enhances ease of doing business, and strengthens enforcement mechanisms, creating a more efficient, transparent, and balanced framework for both employers and employees," the statement added.</p>