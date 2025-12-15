Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | December 15, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 22:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Students walk on campus following a shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, US.

Students walk on campus following a shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A fisherman walks on a pier over calm waters of the Black Sea at sunset off the coast of Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

A fisherman walks on a pier over calm waters of the Black Sea at sunset off the coast of Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A dog with a sign reading: "No amnesty", during a protest against a bill that proposes reducing the sentences for January 8, 2023, riot convictions, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil.

A dog with a sign reading: "No amnesty", during a protest against a bill that proposes reducing the sentences for January 8, 2023, riot convictions, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog dressed in a Christmas costume takes part in a parade as part of a festive tradition, in La Paz, Bolivia.

A dog dressed in a Christmas costume takes part in a parade as part of a festive tradition, in La Paz, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Visitors at a beach during sunset, in Kochi, Kerala.

Visitors at a beach during sunset, in Kochi, Kerala.

Credit: PTI Photo

People warm themselves around a small fire on a winter evening, in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

People warm themselves around a small fire on a winter evening, in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 22:06 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us