News in Pics | January 10, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 02:35 IST
A flock of cormorants and herons perch on a structure at the Ana Sagar Lake on a hazy winter afternoon, in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Credit: PTI Photo

A skier stands on a ridge as clouds move, in Livigno, Italy

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman walks down the snow-covered stairs near the medieval Charles Bridge during a snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic

Credit: Reuters Photo

Flocks of ruddy shelducks and lapwings wade at Fulbari wetland area on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

People ride boats during sunset amid the ongoing 'Magh Mela' festival, at the Sangam, in Prayagraj

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 10 January 2026, 02:35 IST
