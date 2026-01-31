Menu
News in Pics | January 31, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 01:56 IST
The sun sets on the U.S. Capitol building near a pile of snow and ice, as members of Congress work to resolve a dispute over immigration enforcement and avert a looming partial government shutdown, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Reuters

People stand in long queues for document verification at a hearing centre under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

The setting sun reflects off the windows of houses in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters

