News in Pics | June 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 02:52 IST
BJP workers prepare sweet ahead of vote counting of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo 

People ride two-wheelers on a road damaged by flood following rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Stacks of ballots are held down with rocks during the vote count at a polling station after polls closed on the day of general elections, in Veracruz, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

An Israeli security member sprays water on fire following rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Craig Richards in action during his fight against Willy Hutchinson.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Real Madrid's Nacho celebrates with the trophy after placing the traditional scarf at the Fuente de las Cibeles after winning the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

India NewsWorld newsPhotos

