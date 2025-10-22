News in Pics | October 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City.
A worker makes her way through a flooded agricultural field after a nearby lake overflowed following rainfall, near Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
Philippines' Elaiza Andriel Yulo in action during her uneven bars exercise.
People light 'diyas' at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on the occasion of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Patna.
A person shelters under an umbrella at Bondi Beach, as temperatures are expected to reach a top of 39 degrees Celsius, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, in Sydney, Australia.
Fireworks light the sky as part of Diwali festival celebrations, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai.
Police officers operate as people protest outside 26 Federal Plaza (Jacob K. Javits Federal Building) to demand the release of migrants who were detained during a raid in Lower Manhattan by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Manhattan, New York, US.
Published 22 October 2025, 01:13 IST