Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 01:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City.

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker makes her way through a flooded agricultural field after a nearby lake overflowed following rainfall, near Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

A worker makes her way through a flooded agricultural field after a nearby lake overflowed following rainfall, near Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Philippines' Elaiza Andriel Yulo in action during her uneven bars exercise.

Philippines' Elaiza Andriel Yulo in action during her uneven bars exercise.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People light 'diyas' at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on the occasion of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Patna.

People light 'diyas' at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on the occasion of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A person shelters under an umbrella at Bondi Beach, as temperatures are expected to reach a top of 39 degrees Celsius, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, in Sydney, Australia.

A person shelters under an umbrella at Bondi Beach, as temperatures are expected to reach a top of 39 degrees Celsius, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, in Sydney, Australia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fireworks light the sky as part of Diwali festival celebrations, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai.

Fireworks light the sky as part of Diwali festival celebrations, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police officers operate as people protest outside 26 Federal Plaza (Jacob K. Javits Federal Building) to demand the release of migrants who were detained during a raid in Lower Manhattan by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Manhattan, New York, US.

Police officers operate as people protest outside 26 Federal Plaza (Jacob K. Javits Federal Building) to demand the release of migrants who were detained during a raid in Lower Manhattan by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Manhattan, New York, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 01:13 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us