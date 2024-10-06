Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Mayo White and Mayo Blue players in action during the Annual Mayo Polo Cup 2024 match, in Jaipur.

Mayo White and Mayo Blue players in action during the Annual Mayo Polo Cup 2024 match, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
An employee prepares orders at Chez Aalat fast food restaurant in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

An employee prepares orders at Chez Aalat fast food restaurant in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A member of the counter-sniper team is silhouetted during a rally of Republican presidential nominee former US president Donald Trump, on the day Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler, Pennsylvania, US.

A member of the counter-sniper team is silhouetted during a rally of Republican presidential nominee former US president Donald Trump, on the day Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler, Pennsylvania, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker plays violin during her felicitation ceremony, in Kolkata.

Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker plays violin during her felicitation ceremony, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tourists take 'shikara' ride, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Tourists take 'shikara' ride, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

A young boy holds a picture of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during a peace rally by Shia Muslims against Israel, following Nasrallah's killing, in Chennai.

A young boy holds a picture of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during a peace rally by Shia Muslims against Israel, following Nasrallah's killing, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 03:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us