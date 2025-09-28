Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 28, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A Durga Puja pandal themed on 'Mother', in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

A Durga Puja pandal themed on 'Mother', in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

A helicopter of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 'Sarang' team performs aerial maneuvers during Dasara Air Show, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

A helicopter of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 'Sarang' team performs aerial maneuvers during Dasara Air Show, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People visit a community pandal themed on 'Old Calcutta' amid the Durga Puja festivities, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

People visit a community pandal themed on 'Old Calcutta' amid the Durga Puja festivities, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with the Ballon d'Or after the match

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with the Ballon d'Or after the match

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Massiv holds a Palestinian flag on stage during the "All eyes on Gaza" rally in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2025.

Rapper Massiv holds a Palestinian flag on stage during the "All eyes on Gaza" rally in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2025.

Credit:  Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 01:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us