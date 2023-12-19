I.N.D.I.A meet updates: Stage set for Delhi huddle day after Oppn MPs 'bulldozed' in Parliament
Top I.N.D.I.A leaders will meet today to reignite vigour into the Opposition bloc that has curiously remained inactive for the past three months with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking to set the stage by saying she is 'open to' an alliance with the Left parties in Bengal and she is ready to 'walk with anybody'. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in China's Jishishan county, Gansu Province. The Gansu health department dispatched 33 ambulances and other professional vehicles, as well as 173 medical staff, to the scene. Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
China Earthquake: As of 6:30 am on Tuesday, more than 300 injured people had been treated in the affected area.
03:5519 Dec 2023
Centre's guidelines on new COVID-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government has implemented guidelines issued by the Centre in connection with a new variant of COVID-19, amid an uptick in the viral infection cases in some states.
Yadav on Monday night visited Hamidia Hospital, the largest state government hospital in Bhopal, to take stock of the arrangements.
"The health department is working with full efficiency to deal with COVID-19 as well as all other diseases," Yadav told reporters after visiting the medical facility.
04:1219 Dec 2023
China allocates 200 mn yuan for relief in quake-hit provinces
China's finance ministry and emergency management ministry on Tuesday allocated 200 million yuan ($28 million) in natural disaster relief funds to earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces, state television CCTV reported.
03:4019 Dec 2023
CM Pramod Sawant hoists the National Flag on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the Liberation of Goa.
Moderate thunderstorms & lightning with moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over several districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal. Light rain is likely in isolated places in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours: Chennai MeT
03:2719 Dec 2023
Heavy rainfall in the Southern District of Tamil Nadu impacted train operations. Southern Railway is making concerted efforts to restorative of traffic & evacuation of stranded passengers at Srivakuntam Railway station: Southern Railway
03:1119 Dec 2023
Police arrested two accused of the gang who stole cars on demand and recovered 5 cars worth about Rs 1.50 crore from different states
Maharastra | Dindoshi Police arrested two accused of the gang who stole cars on demand and recovered 5 cars worth about Rs 1.50 crore from different states- Delhi, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ljkNjk8PVj
IMF sees India's economy grow at 6.3% in current fiscal year
India's economy is projected to grow at 6.3% in the current fiscal year and the next, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said late Monday, supported by macroeconomic and financial stability.
The country’s digital public infrastructure and a strong government infrastructure program will continue to sustain growth, the IMF said in its Article IV consultation report, which reviews a country's current and medium-term economic outlook.
02:5819 Dec 2023
China's Gansu govt says 105 people killed in earthquake