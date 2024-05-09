GST official gets 3 years in jail over Rs 25,000 bribe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Special Judge for CBI cases in Bengaluru on Wednesday sentenced Jitendra Kumar Dagur, the then Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), to three years' imprisonment and fined him Rs 5 lakh in a bribery case.
On March 26, 2021, the CBI booked Dagur, Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), Honnavar Range, Uttara Kannada, accusing him of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for waiving the tax and penalty for the financial year 2015-2016.
The CBI later laid a trap and caught the official red-handed. It charged him on August 27, 2021, an official release said.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:56 IST