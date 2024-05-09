GST official gets 3 years in jail over Rs 25,000 bribe in Bengaluru

On March 26, 2021, the CBI booked Dagur, Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), Honnavar Range, Uttara Kannada, accusing him of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for waiving the tax and penalty for the financial year 2015-2016.