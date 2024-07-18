NHRC urges businesses to map supply chains to raise transparency in operations

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday urged businesses in the country to map supply chains to enhance transparency in operations, and integrate human rights processes within these chains.

It also asked the businesses to take accountability for human rights issues and regularly update and revise policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

The suggestions were made at the core group meeting on business and human rights to discuss 'Safeguarding Dignity: Human Rights Due Diligence across Supply Chains'. At the meeting, NHRC Acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said the rights body is committed to taking up the issues of human rights violations at businesses with the concerned government authorities.