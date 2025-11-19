<p>New Delhi: Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted in the murders of NCP leader Baba Siddique and singer Sidhu Moosewala besides firing at Salman Khan's residence, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his deportation from the United States to India.</p><p>Anmol was produced before special Judge, Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Court, which sent him to 11 day custody even as the NIA had sought 15 days. He was brought to the court amid heavy security and media persons were not allowed inside the court room.</p>.Supreme Court pulls up CBI, SEBI over reluctance to probe dealings of IHFL.<p>He has been absconding since 2022 and is the 19th person to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence, the NIA said in a statement. Anmol was detained in the US in June 2025.</p><p>Anmol was charge-sheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations claimed that he had "actively aided" designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence in commission of various acts of terrorism during 2022-23.</p><p>"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the NIA said.</p><p>Investigations also claimed that Anmol had provided shelter and logistics support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also allegedly involved in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.</p><p>The NIA said its investigations are on to "destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels".</p><p>Anmol was allegedly involved in the killing of Siddique in October 2024, firing at Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and murder of Punjabi singer Moosewala in May 2022. Incidentally, Siddique was considered close to Khan.</p>