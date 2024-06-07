NIA attaches property of PFI member involved in 2016 murder of Hindu Front leader in Coimbatore

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member involved in the 2016 murder of a Hindu Front leader in Coimbatore, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The property of accused Subair has been attached on orders of the NIA special court, Poonamallee, Chennai, it said.

Subair, along with other co-accused, all members of the proscribed PFI, were involved in the gruesome killing of C Sasikumar, spokesperson of Hindu Front, Coimbatore, said the statement issued by the NIA.