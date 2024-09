NIA files charge sheet against 3 more for promoting ideology of Maoists in Assam

The charge sheet has been filed against Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore alias Bikash da alias Ajay alias Pankaj, a lifetime member and central committee member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Amiruddin Ahmed alias Amiruddin Laskar alias Sunil and absconding accused Nirmala Biswas alias Nirmala Devi alias Sima Biswas alias Koniaka.