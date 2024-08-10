NIA nabs key accused, who was on run for 3 yrs, part of international human trafficking syndicate

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a key accused involved in the trans-national human trafficking case run by a Sri Lankan having previous links with the LTTE terror outfit, according to an official statement.

The accused Seeni Aabulkhan was nabbed from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, it said.

Investigations found that he, along with his associates, was involved in confining the trafficked victims in a boat in high sea before sending them to Mangalore (or Mangaluru) by train, car and bikes for further confinement, said the statement issued by the NIA.