<p>Nineteen years after the infamous Nithari killings, Surendra Koli, who was the co-accused in the matter, walked out of the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida after the Supreme Court allowed his curative petition challenging his conviction and acquitted him in the last of the 13<sup> </sup>cases pertaining to the sensational murders.</p><p>Wearing a mask and carrying a small bag on his shoulders, a smiling Koli walked out of the jail around seven on Wednesday evening, according to the Jail officials. Koli was shifted to Luksar jail from Ghaziabad.</p><p>As many as 13 cases were lodged against Koli in connection with the killings in 2006 which had triggered a nationwide outrage. He had already been acquitted in 12 cases. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the last case which pertained to the killing of Rimpa Halder.</p><p>Koli had filed a curative petition in the apex court challenging his conviction. The SC had on Tuesday acquitted him in the matter and ordered his release from the prison.</p><p>The main accused in the case Moninder Singh Pandher had earlier been acquitted in all the cases.</p><p>The case pertained to the killings of several children and physical abuse of many women between 2005-2006 at Nithari village in Noida.</p><p>The first case in the matter was registered in October 2006. Skeletons were recovered in December in the same year. The matter was handed over to the CBI in 2007 and a year later both Pandher and Koli were awarded death sentences in the matter. The High Court, however, acquitted them later and the SC too concurred with the High Court.</p><p>The families of the victims expressed resentment over their acquittals. One of the members of the victims' families said that skeletons had been recovered from the drains and several girls from the village had disappeared yet there was no conviction.</p>